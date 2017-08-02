Crackdown on illegal trade at Athens open-air markets
City of Athens authorities have conducted more than 600 inspections as part of a crackdown on the illegal trade of goods and products, seizing over 2.7 tons of fruits and vegetables, and 3,000 contraband items, the municipality said Wednesday.
The majority of the inspections were conducted at open-air markets, and authorities issued a total of 28 fines worth 16,350 euros.