Four investment projects are expected to be granted fast-track status – offering them rapid licensing – at Friday’s meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments.

The investments add up to 464.5 million euros and will be the first to acquire such status since last September.

Kathimerini understands that the four projects are the following: the construction and operation of a luxury tourism accommodation unit on Skorpios island with a budget of 120 million euros; the construction and operation of an innovative cultural and commercial park at Alikarnassos, in Iraklio, Crete, budgeted at 69.3 million; the construction and operation of a photovoltaic park with a total capacity of 284 megawatts and a budget of 213.8 million; and the development and operation of a next-generation landline telephone network by Vodafone, budgeted at 61.4 million euros.

To date the fast-track status has been granted to 13 projects, but the procedures provided by the licensing system have only been implemented for 10, with a total budget of 2.65 billion euros. The other three projects are in the process of exiting the system, for various reasons.

