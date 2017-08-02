The head of EAADHSY Georgios Katapodis (right)

The government is again trying to compromise the independence of the Hellenic Single Public Procurement Authority (EAADHSY), this time through a seemingly insignificant and innocent amendment, tabled and voted in the context of the higher education bill on Wednesday.

The issue has generated a strong reaction from the authority, which issued a statement arguing that the amendment is damaging to the prestige and independence of EAADHSY.

“Without providing any kind of information to EAADHSY, an amendment was tabled concerning the abolition of the position of assistant legal consultant and of the process for EAADHSY consent on the issue of a presidential decree granting the authority additional competencies to fulfill its mission. We are explicitly opposed to this amendment,” the statement noted.

The amendment in question was tabled after the deadline had passed on Friday night by the ministers of economy and finance, and provides for the addition of competencies to the authority through a presidential decree by the ministers of economy, finance, infrastructure and others without first obtaining the consent of EAADHSY – only its opinion.

