Fraport Greece’s operating profits boost parent company figures

Fraport Greece has made a considerable contribution toward the financial results of the Fraport AG group that the parent company announced on Thursday.

In the year’s second quarter (from April 11 to be precise, when Fraport took control of 14 regional airports in Greece including the one pictured on Rhodes) the consortium, which also includes Copelouzos Group, secured revenues of 58.2 million euros, operating profits of 25.2 million and earnings before tax and interest of 15.2 million euros.

The 3.6-million-euro net loss recorded in Q2 was, according to the parent company, due to the one-off charge for the cost of funding the enterprise.