Brothers seen behind robbery gang in Kilkis and Kavala

Two brothers aged 51 and 53, as well as third suspect, aged 35, have reportedly been identified by police in the northern Greek town of Kilkis as being behind at least 10 robberies that netted them more than 40,000 euros in valuables and cash.

Investigators say that the three suspects formed a gang that was active between September 2016 and last February, breaking into businesses and farms in the vicinity of Kilkis and Kavala to steal cash, machinery and other sellable loot.

They have allegedly been linked to 10 robberies that are thought to add up to a value of 41,500 euros.

The 51-year-old is already in prison serving a sentence on similar charges, while arrest warrants have been issued for the other two, police said in an announcement on Friday.