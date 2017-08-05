Deadlocked investors

Any foreign investor who is considering investing in Greece first takes the very logical step of asking those who’ve invested here in the past if they ran into any problems in doing so.



The responses are usually quite depressing and discouraging to say the least.



Red tape and obstacles raised by the state all too often serve as impediments to prospective investors.



Large-scale investments, which the country so urgently needs, frequently find themselves caught in a deadlock – a case in point being the huge gold-mining project at Skouries in Halkidiki – due to the usual bureaucratic and political problems.



So, if the government is dreaming of an investment boom, it must first unblock investments that have been frozen due to these constant obstacles, or stop officials from within its own ranks from waging war against the idea.