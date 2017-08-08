Akinci denies speculation about Varosha

There are no plans to open up the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has said adding that any such move would have to take place within the framework of the parameters set by the United Nations.



During an interview with Turkish Cypriot daily Milliyet, Akinci said that neither side had an interest in perpetuating the current status of Varosha – the deserted southern quarter of the city of Famagusta in the island’s occupied north – adding however that opening up the town to its lawful inhabitants “all political and legal aspects must be taken into account.”



“This decision will need to be made in the framework of UN parameters,” he said. “We are focusing on this.”



Asked about recent peace talks at the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Akinci blamed the failure to reach a settlement on the Greek Cypriot side, saying it was “acting like a bride that does not want to dance.”