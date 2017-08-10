WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Jour de fete | Athens | August 25

TAGS: Film

In Jacques Tati's classic 1949 comedy “Jour de fete” (The Big Day), a mailman in a French village draws inspiration from American films to upgrade his services so he'll no longer be the laughing stock of the community. The free-of-charge screening (in French with Greek subtitles), which starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 25, will wrap up the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Park Your Cinema program on the SNFCC's Great Lawn. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  www.snfcc.org/visitors-center

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 