Jour de fete | Athens | August 25

In Jacques Tati's classic 1949 comedy “Jour de fete” (The Big Day), a mailman in a French village draws inspiration from American films to upgrade his services so he'll no longer be the laughing stock of the community. The free-of-charge screening (in French with Greek subtitles), which starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 25, will wrap up the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Park Your Cinema program on the SNFCC's Great Lawn. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center