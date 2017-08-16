Black Lips | Athens | August 24
Atlanta, Georgia-based garage-rock act Black Lips is coming to Athens's Gagarin 205 venue on Thursday, August 24, with tracks from its new album – “Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?” – as well as older hits that underscore the act's dirty, rock 'n' roll vibe.
Tickets, which cost 25 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr.
Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,
tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr