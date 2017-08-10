Chios Mastic | Chios | Year-round

The Chios Mastic Museum reveals how cultivation of the Pistacia lentiscus chia tree has shaped the island’s economy, architecture and customs while also showcasing its different uses. Unique to Chios, the tree is the source of gum mastic, a key source of wealth for the island since Byzantine times, when the trees were owned exclusively by the emperor. The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros while admission is free to under-18s and over-65s.



Rachi (Tepeki), Pyrgi, tel 227.107.2212