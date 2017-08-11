Jules et Jim | Athens | August 11

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Park Your Cinema program continues this Friday, August 11, with Francois Truffaut's 1962 masterpiece “Jules et Jim.” A landmark in French New Wave cinema, it stars Oskar Werner and Henri Serre as two friends vying for the love of Catherine, played by the spectacular Jeanne Moreau. The 9 p.m. screening, which is in French with Greek subtitles, is free of charge. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center