Museum of Marble Crafts | Tinos | Year-round

The Museum of Marble Crafts in Pyrgos on the island of Tinos presents the processes that this versatile material goes through from the quarry to the workshop while also shedding light on the important role it has played in art, architecture and the island's economy since ancient times. The museum is open daily except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros and admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



Museum of Marble Crafts, Pyrgos, tel 228.303.1290