Recently, whenever government lawmakers have found themselves under pressure during their rare appearances on radio or television programs, the only thing they have seemed capable of doing is blaming their predecessors, saying, “The others before us did the same thing,” or something along those lines.



Well, the “others” did not do the same. The “others” never reached this level of cynicism, dishonesty and obsession with establishing a regime the way ruling SYRIZA – along with its junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) – has in order to get into power and remain in power.



How the leftists perceive that power has really shown itself with the appointment of Stelios Pappas as CEO of the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH), an organization which is currently being nationalized. With the approval of Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, they’ve given a state job to a SYRIZA party cadre, who is the father of Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, a man who has distinguished himself for fighting hard in defense of his party on TV and radio programs. No one has done this in the past, let alone under the guise of presiding over historic changes for the better.



Responding to the inevitable criticism that followed this appointment, Spirtzis, a close friend of Nikos Pappas and witness in the trials of various members of the “I won’t pay” movement, said Stelios Pappas is a skilled economist (we have no idea where he gets this notion from) and will offer his services without pay – as if that’s the problem and not the fact that he’s the father of a government minister, not to mention the identification of the state with the party.

In his statements, the newly appointed head of the transit system of Greece’s second largest city said he will go wherever the party sends him. He is clearly a good soldier, especially when it comes to his volunteer efforts.



It is clear that a regime-centered mind-set remains strong among leftist party insiders. Otherwise they wouldn’t dare to go ahead with such a provocative move without a shred of remorse or shame. It’s becoming more than apparent that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and those around him have no qualms about taking their actions to the extremes as the next elections – and the pre-election period we have to get through before then – get closer. Between now and the next elections we can expect to see more unprecedented moves by this government.



The others who preceded them did not do the same things. Period.