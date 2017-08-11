Those who deserve thanks

The Greek state continues to function because there are some people who are still doing their jobs amid adverse conditions, and for very little financial compensation, or, in some cases, no money at all.



A recent example of this is the volunteer firefighters who have responded to the many blazes across the country this summer, selflessly battling the savage flames that have threatened homes, farmland and forests in their communities.



And it’s not just this summer – every fire season, year after year, we see their selflessness. They do it for little to no compensation, and the reason they do it is because they want to do what they can to protect and serve their communities – not for any sort of special recognition or fame.



It is to them that we owe our deepest thanks and gratitude, for all that they do, putting their lives on the line in the process.