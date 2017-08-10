Man arrested in Rafina Port for physically abusing dog
Officers of the Rafina Port Authority on Thursday detained a 39-year-old man alleged to have physically abused a dog. The suspect was arrested after a local resident informed the authorities about the alleged abuse, details of which were not made public.
Penalties for animal abuse have been toughened several times in recent years as cases have proliferated.