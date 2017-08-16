Turkish FM disputes Lausanne Treaty

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has disputed the Treaty of Lausanne, which set out the modern borders between Greece and Turkey, saying that Ankara will not accept “de facto situations” in the Aegean Sea.



Speaking before Turkey’s National Assembly, Cavusoglu said that a number of interconnected problems remain in the Aegean between the two neighboring countries.



“Among these problems is the question of sovereignty of certain islets and rocky formations, and the fact that there are no sea borders which are set by an international agreement between Turkey and Greece,” he said.



The Turkish foreign minister said the problem concerns the interpretation of articles of the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 and the Paris Treaty of 1947, adding that issues are currently discussed within the context of existing channels of communication between Ankara and Athens.



“Our country wants to find a fair solution to all problems within the framework of international law and taking into account its basic rights and interests,” Cavusoglu said.



“In this context, we have announced that we shall not accept de facto situations that Greece may attempt to create in geographical areas with disputed [territorial] status,” he said.

