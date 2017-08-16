NEWS |

 
NEWS

Gov’t dampens speculation of reshuffle

TAGS: Politics

Greece’s left-led government sought to dampen speculation of a reshuffle saying that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will oversee talks with lenders regarding the third review of the country’s bailout program.

Speaking to Real FM on Wednesday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Tsakalotos will “together with the government and the prime minister steer the country out of the bailout in August 2008.”

The third review is expected to begin after the German elections, which are scheduled for September 24.

