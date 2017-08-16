Greek President renews call for German war reparations

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has renewed a demand for war reparations from Germany due to the Nazi occupation during World War II.



Speaking during a visit to the village of Kommeno, in Arta, northwestern Greece, where more than 300 people were executed by Nazi troops in 1943, Pavlopoulos said that the country was justified in seeking reparations for damages incurred during the war and for a forced loan taken out by the Axis powers.



“Our claims are legally effective and judicially enforceable,” he said.



Germany has repeatedly rejected Greece's claims and says it has honored its obligations, including a 115 million deutschmark payment to Greece in 1960.