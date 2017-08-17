NEWS |

 
NEWS

Bear killed by motorist near Kastoria

[Arcturos]

TAGS: Environment

The Arcturos bear conservation society in northern Greece said Thursday that a young bear has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on the road between Kolokyntos and Mesopotamia, near the town of Kastoria.

Officials said the motorist drove off without alerting the authorities.

No more details were immediately available.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 