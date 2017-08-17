Bear killed by motorist near Kastoria
[Arcturos]
The Arcturos bear conservation society in northern Greece said Thursday that a young bear has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on the road between Kolokyntos and Mesopotamia, near the town of Kastoria.
Officials said the motorist drove off without alerting the authorities.
No more details were immediately available.