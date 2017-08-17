President hits out at Ankara over sea border comments

A day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed there are no sea borders between Greece and Turkey, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos declared that those borders exist and that they also demarcate the frontier with the European Union.



On a visit to the small town of Almyros near Volos in central Greece, Pavlopoulos stressed that “all the borders of Greece – which are also the borders of the EU – and what they mean for the continental shelf, the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone, are precisely delineated.”



In view of this, he said, statements by officials in Turkey questioning “every aspect of the EU acquis communautaire and international law undermine its influence” and isolate the country.



Earlier this week Cavusoglu disputed the Treaty of Lausanne, which set out the modern borders between Greece and Turkey, and disputed the sovereignty of “certain islets and rocky formations” in the Aegean Sea.