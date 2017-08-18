Greek political leaders unite in condemnation of Barcelona terror attack

Greek political leaders have united in their condemnation of the Las Ramblas terror attack.



A van driver ploughed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona’s most popular street, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100 others. The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack.



Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said he was sickened by the “barbarous terrorist attack” in a message of condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI and the Spanish people.



In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed “solidarity with the Spanish people and sympathy with the families of the victims.”



Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the deadly rampage as “yet another attack on our freedom and values.” “Our determination and persistence one these [values] constitute our weapons,” said the New Democracy leader, while voicing his support with the families of the victims.



“Europe needs [to find] a new balance between freedom and security without undermining democratic values or liberal lifestyle,” said Fofi Gennimata, leader of PASOK socialists, adding her “sadness about the victims of the revolting terrorist attack.”



Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the centrist To Potami party, urged the European Union to take immediate and coordinated action against terrorism. “Our thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona,” he said. “They sow hatred, but they will not reap fear,” he said of the attackers.



Witnesses to the van attack said the white vehicle had zigzagged at high speed down Las Ramblas, ramming pedestrians and cyclists, sending some hurtling through the air and leaving bodies strewn in its wake.



The injured and dead came from 24 different countries, the Catalan government said on Friday in a statement.



Members of a Greek family were among the injured, secretary of the General Consul of Greece in Barcelona, Theoni Zisimopoulou, told ERT-1 state broadcaster. “The father is well, the mother and the two children are injured,” she said.



The Greek Foreign Ministry has confirmed that one Greek woman was injured in the attack.