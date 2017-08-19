Yiannis Aggelakas | Elefsina | August 23

Yiannis Aggelakas and his band 100ºC, currently on tour with their new album, will be performing at the old olive oil factory in Elefsina, western Attica, on Wednesday, August 23, one of many events the town has planned in the run-up to 2021, when it will don the European Capital of Culture mantle. The concert begins at 9 p.m. and tickets, which can be purchased at the door or at www.viva.gr, cost 12 euros (5 euros for students, pensioners and children).



Palaio Elaiourgeio Elefsinas, 1 Kanellopoulou,

tel 210.556.5613