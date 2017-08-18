Greek actress Zoe Laskari dead at 72

Actress Zoe Laskari, best known for her stellar performances in Greek films of the late 1960s, has died at the age of 72.



According to early reports, Laskari, a former beauty queen, was found dead at her home at the coastal resort of Porto Rafti, east of Athens.



The cause of her death has not been released.



Laskari, whose real name was Zoe Kouroukli, is survived by her two daughters, Martha Koutoumanou and Maria-Eleni Lykourezou, and her husband Alexandros Lykourezos.