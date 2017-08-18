NEWS |

 
Kos rattled by mild earthquake

TAGS: Earthquake

A tremor measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the undersea area off Kos Friday afternoon. The quake, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m., caused no damage or injuries.

Earlier this week the mayor of Kos, Giorgos Kyritsis, called on the government to start the process of granting compensation to homeowners and businesses that suffered losses when a 6.6 Richter quake shook the Dodecanese island last month. The temblor killed two people and injured several others.

