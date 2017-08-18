Court overrules gov’t plan to renationalize Thessaloniki transport body

In the latest clash between the judiciary and the leftist-led government, the Council of State on Friday suspended a decision by the Transport Ministry to renationalize the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH).



The ruling followed an appeal by shareholders in OASTH for plans to liquidate the company to be suspended.



A recent report compiled by the State General Accounting Office did not clarify how much the planned renationalization of the company would cost, and OASTH’s former head, Christos Stefanidis, has lodged a legal appeal against the plans, claiming that they violate Greece’s Constitution.



In a related development, the new head of OASTH, Stelios Pappas, announced that fines incurred by commuters in the northern city who are unemployed should be written off. Pappas, the father of Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, was controversially appointed to head OASTH last week.