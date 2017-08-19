More Turkish air violations

More than a dozen Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space 60 times on Friday, according to Greek military authorities. The violations by 14 planes occurred in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean.



According to reports, 12 Turkish F-16s, flying in five formations, and two CN-235s also violated the Athens Flight Region eight times. Six of the F-16s were armed.

All Turkish airplanes were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.



Air space violations by Turkish jets have increased significantly this year as relations between the countries have soured over statements from Ankara’s disputing Greece’s borders and failed talks to reunify Cyprus.