Greece not a terror target, minister says

There is no indication that Greece could become the target of a terrorist attack like those which struck other European nations in recent years, Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas has said, adding however that nobody can rule out the possibility “lone wolf” scenario.



During an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Sunday in the wake of the twin terror attacks in Spain which left 14 people dead and some 120 wounded, Toskas described Greece as a pillar of stability in Europe and the Mediterranean region.



Terrorism can only be defeated by restoring peace in the Middle East, the leftist minister added.

