Ferry traffic up as holidaymakers start returning

The three ports serving the Greek capital – Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio – saw a continued increase in traffic on Monday as holidaymakers started returning to Athens, authorities said.

The number of Athens-bound travelers started to rise on the weekend, authorities said, adding that no problems had been reported. Official data showed that 21 ferry boats had been scheduled to arrive at the port of Piraeus, the biggest of the three, on Monday.

On Sunday, the number of passenger arrivals at Piraeus came to 30,996, 10,685 of whom were traveling from islands in the Saronic Gulf. Rafina received 13,231 passengers on Sunday and Lavrio 3,337.