Shorts Festival | Thessaloniki | August 23-27

The 4th Taratsa International Film Festival is taking place in Thessaloniki from Wednesday, August 23, to Sunday, August 27. Spread out across the rooftops of six venues in the city center, the event, which is aimed at promoting independent short films, brings together 70 productions in its competition section alone and dozens more in its other sections. All of the films will be screened with both Greek and English subtitles. To find out more, visit www.taratsaiff.com.