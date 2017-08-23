Uber operating unchecked in Greece

The global ride-hailing service Uber appears to have established itself in Greece unofficially, with an undetermined number of drivers, but there is no legal framework to regulate those drivers’ activities.

Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Mavraganis had highlighted the need for legislation to regulate drivers working for Uber in Greece back in March. “There are Uber-type companies that provide transport services in Greece but which are not being taxed here,” he said. Since then, however, no legislation has been drafted.

The head of the Attica taxi drivers’ union, Thymios Lyberopoulos, said a bill is to go to Parliament next month. But the Transport Ministry did not confirm this was on the cards.