NEWS |

 
NEWS

Train derails in central Greece, no injuries

TAGS: Transport

Services were temporarily suspended on part of the Thessaloniki-Athens rail network after a train derailed near Larissa, in central Greece, around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was not clear what caused the accident, which caused no injuries.

Railway operator TRAINOSE said that all services have been restored.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 