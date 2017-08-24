Train derails in central Greece, no injuries
Services were temporarily suspended on part of the Thessaloniki-Athens rail network after a train derailed near Larissa, in central Greece, around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.
It was not clear what caused the accident, which caused no injuries.
Railway operator TRAINOSE said that all services have been restored.