Transport as a loyalty prize

There is obviously something very wrong with the country’s public transportation networks, as the most recent train derailment, near Larissa in central Greece, illustrates.

The past few years has seen a marked increase in such incidents, along with reported shortages in staff and equipment as well as accusations of poor maintenance and safety standards.

For sure, a lack of resources for new equipment and improvements is a very fundamental problem that keeps growing with every day the crisis drags on. However, what we are seeing is also a lack of professionalism and proper management, which also contributes to the shortage of funds.

The government treats the country’s public transportation systems as a prize for rewarding loyal party cadres, even if they have absolutely no training or experience in management.

Thankfully there were no victims in Thursday's incident, but if this approach does not change soon, there will be a price to pay.