Charity Concert | Athens | August 26

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Alexandra Lerta will perform tracks from her new album, “The Echoing Green,” as well as covers of folk, blues and jazz favorites, with sultry-voiced Jennie Kapadai, at the Rematia Theater in Halandri on Saturday, August 26. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and organizers have requested that the audience donate clothing, food, medicines and other necessities for the poor instead of purchasing a ticket.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias, Polydroso,

tel 210.689.7459