The Athens State Orchestra, with vocalists Vasia Zaharopoulou and Spyros Kleissas, will perform popular songs from musicals at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Saturday, August 26. The show is free of charge and starts at 8.30 p.m. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org