Eleftheria Arvanitaki | Elefsina | August 28

One of Greece's most acclaimed female vocalists, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, has put together a program titled “Second Life” with songs comprising the works of great Greek poets set to music by esteemed composers. She will be performing at the annual Aeschylus Festival in the town of Elefsina on Monday, August 28. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets, which cost 12 euros, are available online at www.viva.gr.

Old Olive Mill, Elefsina Beach,

tel 210.556.5612, www.aisxylia.gr