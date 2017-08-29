Religious Music | Patmos | To September 3

This year's Festival of Religious Music on the island of Patmos brings together a Byzantine choir from Limassol, a folk-pop singer who performs gospel tunes immortalized by though rarely attributed to Elvis Presley, classical orchestras in works by Bach, Handel and Verdi, as well as dozens more talented musicians and singers. The festival, organized by conductor, composer and violinist Alkis Baltas, is taking place through Sunday, September 3, in the courtyard of the Sacred Cave of the Apocalypse. To find out more, visit www.patmosfestival.gr.