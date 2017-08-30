Nip it in the bud

Police reports of a gang of 13- and 14-year-old criminals are quite an unusual and serious matter, especially involving robberies, break-ins, acts of vandalism and arson, as was the case at two schools in the Athens suburb of Ilioupoli.



In Greece, at least, such things are quite rare, but with the climate of impunity that has persisted for some time now, it was only a matter of time before such shocking news broke.



The question now is not only how to deal with these young lawbreakers, but how to deal with their parents too, because they are also to blame, ostensibly being responsible for the boys.



Obviously what’s needed is the right combination of surveillance and discipline in order for these misguided youths to be set on a better path and not pass the point of no return.