Stavros Theodorakis expected to formally announce candidacy for new party

The head of centrist To Potami, Stavros Theodorakis, is expected to formally announce on Friday his running for the leadership of a new center-left party that will be formed in October.

Theodorakis, a former journalist, is said to be preparing a press conference on Friday where he will explain his reasons for running for the top post in the new party, which seeks to fill the political space between ruling leftist SYRIZA and the conservative New Democracy opposition.

Next week is also expected to see a formal candidacy announcement from esteemed writer and Euro MP Mimis Androulakis, as well as from the president of the minor Democratic Left (DIMAR) party, Thanasis Theocharopoulos.

Theocharopoulos on Wednesday met with Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who announced his own intention to run in the race earlier this week.

“I will make my decision public next week; be patient,” Theocharopoulos told journalists pressing him to confirm his candidacy.

Odysseas Constantinopoulos, who ran for the leadership of socialist PASOK in 2015, is also being rumored as a possible candidate for the new party, which would bring the total number of aspiring political chiefs to eight.