Mitsotakis to meet China ambassador at party HQ

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of conservative New Democracy opposition, will on Thursday meet with China's Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli. The meeting will take place at the party's headquarters in Moschato, southern Athens, at 11 a.m.