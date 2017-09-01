Theodorakis officially joins center-left leadership race

To Potami chief Stavros Theodorakis has officially announced his candidacy for the leadership election of Greece’s new center-left party in November.



“I have decided to play a leading role in the creation of a new, big, progressive movement,” Theodorakis says in a 3-minute campaign video made public on Friday.



“My plan is simple: An inclusive center and an unbending struggle for a just country, for jobs and equal opportunity for all,” Theodorakis says in the video.



The first round of elections will be held on November 5, while a runoff vote will take place a week later, on November 12.



Several leftist and centrist politicians have filed their candidacy for the helm of the new party which will aim to occupy the political space between ruling SYRIZA and conservative New Democracy opposition.



Candidates must submit their nomination by September 8.