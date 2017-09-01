La Femme | Athens | September 2

It took a bit of help from a stranger and a 20-gig tour in the US for La Femme to get people to notice the French psych-punk band back home, but notice they did, and now the act is heading to Athens with two albums under its belt, 2013's “Psycho Tropical Berlin” and its latest, “Mystere,” for what promises to be an energy-packed show at Technopolis on Saturday, September 2. Tickets cost 22 euros when purchased in advance (at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876) and 25 euros at the door on the night.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589