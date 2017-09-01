ATHEX: Stock index slides 2 pct in a week

Figures showing a moderate economic recovery in the second quarter of the year didn’t make a great impression on investors at the Greek bourse on Friday, as the majority of local stocks headed south on low trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 818.66 points, shedding 0.83 percent from Thursday’s 825.48 points. On a weekly basis it surrendered 1.99 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.84 percent to 2,152.45 points, and small-caps declined 1.55 percent.

The banks index dropped to its lowest point in the last 50 sessions, giving up 2.78 percent, as concern about the sector’s capital adequacy remains widespread. Piraeus Bank slumped 4.46 percent, Eurobank conceded 3.53 percent and Attica Bank was down 3.19 percent. Lamda Development outperformed, ascending 2.59 percent.

In total 36 stocks registered gains, 61 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 30.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s 47.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange expanded 0.62 percent to close at 76.50 points.