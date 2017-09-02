Freight train derails in central Greece

A freight train derailed at dawn on Saturday in the area of Sperchios in central Greece, leading to disruption of rail services on the section between Lianokladio and Bralos.



The derailment forced two passenger trains – one heading to Thessaloniki and the other to Athens – to stop until the tracks had been cleared. There were about 550 to 600 passengers on each train who were provided with coach transport to their respective destinations.