Police crack large drug smuggling racket in island raid

Police on Monday said they had broken a large criminal racket after seizing more than 40 kilograms of cannabis from a vehicle believed to have been used by the ring to transport the drugs.

The racket is thought to have been operating in the broader area of Piraeus and Salamina.

Acting on a tipoff, officers arrested three suspected members of the ring -- a 58-year-old Greek man and two Albanian nationals, aged 32 and 34 -- last Thursday night on the island of Salamina.

A search on a vehicle being driven by the 32-year-old turned up 40 plastic bags containing just under 42 kilos of cannabis.

Police confiscated the drugs, two cars and nine cellphones while the three suspects were to face a prosecutor in Piraeus.

