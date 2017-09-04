Imam Baildi | Athens | September 5

Celebrating 10 years on stage and having turned out four albums (with a fifth on the way), local act Imam Baildi – which blends old-school rebetiko with freestyle, downtempo, folk and hip-hop – will be performing at the Bolivar beach bar on Tuesday, September 5, in a show which promises old favorites and sneak previews from their upcoming release. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros, with tickets available at www.viva.gr.

Bolivar, Poseidonos, Alimos Beach A,

tel 697.036.7684