Father charged with murder after daughter dies in hospital

The death over the weekend of an 18-year-old girl who was pulled unconscious out of a fire at her family’s apartment in Petroupoli last week prompted authorities to change the charges against her father from attempted murder to murder on Monday.

The 55-year-old man, who was also rescued from the flat’s burning living room after allegedly starting the fire himself, was accused last week of trying to kill his daughter after doctors resuscitating her found that, in addition to suffering from severe smoke inhalation, she had also sustained multiple stab wounds.

The 18-year-old had been on life support at the Thriasio Hospital in Elefsina, south of Athens, since being admitted on Wednesday.

A coroner has further determined that she was strangled as well as stabbed in the face and torso.