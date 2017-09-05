Police seize over 23 kg of heroin in operation against drug gang

[Police handout photo]

Drug enforcement authorities in Attica have seized more than 23 kilograms of heroin and dismantled the operation of a gang that is suspected of dealing large quantities of narcotics in different parts of Greece.

According to an announcement made on Tuesday, the gang had developed areas for storing, cutting and repackaging heroin and other drugs in a Roma camp in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, and was allegedly run by a 27-year-old Albanian name identified by his nickname, Maradona.

The suspected mastermind has been arrested along with four more individuals, aged between 19 and 45 years old.

A raid on the facilities used by the gang led to the seizure of more than 23 kilograms of heroin distributed between 49 smaller packages, 38.6 grams of cannabis ready for sale in small baggies, 16.5 kilograms of a substance used to cut the heroin so as to get greater market value, two plastic bags labeled with the names of the cities of Thessaloniki and Larissa, a hunting rifle and a truck.

Authorities put the street value of the seized narcotics at an estimated 350,000 euros.