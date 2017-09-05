ATHEX: Late rally brings respite to battered bank stocks

A late rally by bank stocks on the Athens bourse broke the credit sector’s three-session slide on Tuesday, while most stocks registered moderate gains at the end of trade.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 812.85 points, adding 0.49 percent to Monday’s 808.88 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.45 percent to 2,138.59 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.16 percent.

The banks index posted a rise of 1.57 percent, as National advanced 2.18 percent, Alpha ascended 1.96 percent, Eurobank was up 1.19 percent and Attica improved 1.18 percent.

Viohalco outperformed, jumping 2.45 percent, while Lamda Development gave up 1.59 percent ahead of a key regulatory decision concerning the Elliniko project.

In total 58 stocks went up, 39 took losses and 23 closed unchanged.

Turnover dropped to 34.7 million euros from Monday’s 42.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.74 percent to close at 76.09 points.