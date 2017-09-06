Two injured as ferry crashes into Sifnos pier

Two passengers were slightly injured on Wednesday when a ferry struck the pier at the port of Sifnos island in the Aegean Sea.



The accident took place as the Sea Jet 2 vessel carrying 196 passengers sailed into the island’s harbor on its regular route from Piraeus to Serifos, Sifnos, Milos, Folegandros, Santorini, Koufonisi, Naxos, Mykonos, Santorini.



The rest of the passengers were safely transferred ashore. Those who wish to continue their journey will be accommodated on other ferries, the company said.



An investigation has been launched into what caused the accident while the vessel is being assessed for repairs.



Last week, the Blue Star Patmos ferry boat ran aground just before entering the port of Ios carrying 206 passengers and 87 crew.