Out of Africa | Athens | September 8

Sydney Pollack's Oscar-winning 1985 romantic drama “Out of Africa,” about a Danish baroness who discovers the pleasures of a simpler life and a better man than her husband, will be screened for free at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation on Friday, September 8, as part of its Park Your Cinema initiative. The screening starts at 8.30 p.m. and moviegoers are advised to bring a blanket to sit on and mosquito repellent. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org